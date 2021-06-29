Serena withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

06/29/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The american Serena Williams she could only last six games in her duel against the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovic, by a ankle injury that prevented him from moving and forced him to withdraw.Serena, 39, she was one of the leading contenders for the title at Wimbledon, with seven trophies to her credit and a goal of equaling Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slams, but the American suffered a premature exit from the tournament.

With a 3-1 lead, Serena sprained her ankle. He received medical attention off the track, but when he returned he was moving with great difficulty. He tried to keep competing, but Sasnovich easily regained the advantage and Serena had to fold and say goodbye to the tournament in the first round, the second time since 2012.

The American, who needed help to leave the track, retired in tears, this being the second consecutive withdrawal on center court at Wimbledon, after Frenchman Adrian Mannarino was unable to complete his match against Roger Federer due to a bad fall that caused a knee injury.

The humidity in London, coupled with the need to close the roof due to the rain, has made the track more slippery than usual and even Sasnovich slipped once before Serena retired.

Serbian Novak Djokovic also suffered from this problem on Monday, with three falls to the grass due to skids.