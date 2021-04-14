Serena Williams will work at Amazon

The American tennis player Serena Williams, 39 years old and winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments, has signed a contract with Amazon Studios to create fiction and non-fiction content, according to the company.

The agreement will begin by creating a ducoseries about her personal and professional life, following her on and off the playing field.

“I am very excited to work with Amazon Studios, who are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have many stories that I am eager to tell that I am eager to share with the world, ”says Serena in statements made in the statement.

Serena Williams, mother of a daughter, exhausts her last moments in a long and successful sports career. It follows a title to equal the record of 24 ‘greats’ of Margaret Court.