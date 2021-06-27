Serena Williams will not play the Olympics

06/27/2021 at 3:18 PM CEST

.

The american Serena Williams He will not compete this year at the Tokyo Olympics.

Serena, winner of four Olympic golds -one individual and three doubles-, resigns from the Olympic event, as announced at Wimbledon at the press conference prior to the tournament.

“I’m not on the Olympic list,” said the youngest of the Williams. “There are many reasons why I have made this decision. I do not feel like talking about them today, maybe another day,” added the American.

Williams, seeking her eighth Wimbledon and twenty-fourth Grand Slam, won Olympic gold in London 2012 in the singles and doubles in 2000, 2008 and 2012. The American also participated in Rio de Janeiro, but was unable to achieve a medal. .