Serena Williams will not compete in Olympics

WIMBLEDON.

The american Serena Williams announced this Sunday, the eve of the start of Wimbledon, that she will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics (July 23-August 8).

“I’m not on the Olympic payroll, at least that I know of … And if I was, I shouldn’t be”, declared the 39-year-old tennis player, individual Olympic champion in London 2012, precisely on the courts of Wimbledon.

There are numerous reasons that led me to make my decision about the Olympics. I don’t want to talk about this today. Maybe some other time, I’m sorry, “he added.

Besides the gold in London, Serena has three more in doubles with her sister Venus: Sydney-2000, Beijing-2008 and in the British capital, where he achieved the double.

I have had extraordinary moments at the Games, “he said.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, who will turn 40 in September, seeks 24th major title at Wimbledon, to equal the record of Margaret Court.

