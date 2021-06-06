Serena Williams vs. Yelena Rybakina LIVE at Roland Garros | Fourth Round | Time and TV Channel ONLINE and FREE

Serena Williams Y Yelena Rybakina they will have a clash this sunday June 6th for the fourth day in the Roland Garros. The game for the second Grand Sland of the year will be broadcast LIVE Y ON-LINE for all of South America by ESPN Play.

The American tennis player reached the fourth round of Roland Garros after three years. In this way, Serena Williams is excited about winning a tournament that she has not conquered since 2015 and that would help her reach the record of 24 Grand Slam held by Margaret Court.

Although expectations were low due to the lack of preparation on the previous tour, now the gladiator will have the opportunity to get to the quarterfinals when she faces the Russian Yelena Rybákina. To get to this instance, the American had to beat Camellia Begu, to Mihaela Buzărnescu already Danielle collins.

Serena Williams occupies the eighth place in the ATP ranking. While, Yelena Rybákina march in the rank number 22. The Russian agreed to this fourth round eliminating Yelena Vesniná in the previous phase.

When and what time does Serena Williams play vs. Yelena Rybakina?

Serena Williams (8th) and Yelena rykabina (22nd) will play this Sunday June 6th for the fourth round of Roland Garros. The exact time will depend on the previous matches, but this match will take place no earlier than the following times.

Hours by country:

Mexico: 10:30 hours CDMX

Argentina: 12:30 hours

Spain: 17:30 hours

Colombia: 10:30 hours

chili: 11:30 hours

USA: 11:30 ET / 8:30 PT

Venezuela: 11:30 hours

Ecuador: 10:30 hours

Peru: 10:30 hours

Paraguay: 11:30 hours

Uruguay: 12:30 hours

Serena Williams vs. Yelena Rybakina: What channel will broadcast the game?

The meeting between Serena Williams Y Yelena rykabina for the fourth round of Roland Garros will be this Sunday, June 6 and can be viewed in a ON-LINE Y FREE by the screen of ESPN Play for all Latin America.

