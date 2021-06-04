Serena Williams takes away Danielle Collins’ round of 16 place

06/04/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

Serena Williams, American, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 7, won in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-six minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Danielle collins, American tennis player, number 50 of the WTA. After this result, Williams will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

Collins managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Williams managed it 4 times. Likewise, Williams achieved a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 63% of the service points, while his rival had a 47% first service and 3 double faults, managing to win the 55% of the service points.

Williams will face off in the second round of the championship with the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 22 and seeded number 21.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among which they qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.