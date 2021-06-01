Serena Williams suffers more than expected to enter the second round

Jun 1, 2021 at 12:15 AM CEST

EFE

The american Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, suffered more than expected on Monday to access the second round of Roland Garros, after beating the Romanian 7-6 (6) and 6-2 on Monday Irina Begu, in a match in which the North American had to save two set balls in the tiebreaker of the first round.

A circumstance that accentuated the doubts with which the American tennis player has arrived at the Parisian tournament, after falling to the first exchange against Argentina Nadia podoroska in Rome and later lose in the second round of the Parma tournament to the Czech Katerina siniakova.

And that Serena Williams, in charge of inaugurating the new night shift of this edition of Roland Garros, could not start the match better, after taking a 3-1 advantage by breaking the service of the Romanian Begu, number 74 in the world, in the fourth game.

But if someone thought that the road to the second round of the North American was going to be a walk, they were wrong, as Irina Begu showed after returning the “break & rdquor; in the subsequent game (3-2) to Williams.

It wasn’t the only “break & rdquor; what granted Serena Williams, who lost her service up to two more times, to be seen with an adverse 5-6 and service for the Romanian player.

But when things were worse for the American, Williams showed the best of her game to force the “tie-break”.

A “sudden death & rdquor; in which the American returned to see herself against the ropes, after conceding up to two set balls (4-6) to a Begu, who with everything in her favor was unable to complete the feat.

Nervousness that Serena Williams did not miss not only to score the first set 7-6 (6), but also to get the second back on track, after breaking the Romanian player’s serve in the opening game of the second set.

An advantage that Williams managed to increase after returning to break Begu’s serve in the seventh game to definitively score the victory in the second set by a clear 6-2.

Victory that allowed the 39-year-old American to take the first step in her attempt to equalize the 24 Grand Slam titles of the Australian Court in the French capital, although for this Serena Williams will have to improve her game significantly

Starting with the second round match that will face her against the also Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, who on Monday beat the Dutch Arantxa Rus 7-5 and 7-5.