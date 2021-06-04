Serena Williams stands firm at Roland Garros

PARIS.

The American Serena Williams, former world number 1 and currently 8th, secured her presence in the second week of Roland Garros for the first time since 2018 after defeating his compatriot Danielle collins (50th), 6-4, 6-4 this Friday.

At 39, the American, in whose shoes you can read the slogan ‘I will never stop’, looking for a 24th Grand Slam title, which would allow him to equal the absolute record of ‘Great’ that the australian shows Margaret Court.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Despite sporting a bulky bandage on his right thigh, he had a set and a break lead before Collins got back into the game. to go 4-1 in the second set.

But Serena scored five games in a row to win the match in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The American champion arrived in Paris with a single victory on clay this season between the tournaments in Rome and Parma.

Y had not played on the circuit since their loss in the Australian Open semifinals (against Osaka) in early February.

On round of 16 he will face the kazaja Elena Rybakina (22nd).

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.