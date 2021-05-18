Serena Williams speaks out on Roger Federer’s return

05/18/2021 at 3:38 PM CEST

Roger Federer He returns to the tennis courts at the Geneva Troneo two months after his return to Doha. After a 2020 marked by injuries, Federer returns to clay almost two years after the last Ronald Garros he played in 2019, where he lost the semifinals to Rafael Nadal by (6-3, 6-4 and 6-2).

Many stars of this sport have raved about the return of the Swiss tennis player and have praised the mark he leaves in the history of tennis. Among them, the great Serena Williams, after his victory yesterday against Lisa pigato At the Open Emilia Romaña, he confessed himself a fan of the current number 8 in the ATP rankings and has assured that the Swiss is an inspiration for many tennis players: “I think two words summarize the legacy of men’s tennis: Roger Federer. It’s a synopsis of greatness, class, and emotions, and it really changed tennis. You can see players playing like him, moving like him, taking his shots … This kid is a genius. ”

Williams wanted to emphasize that there cannot be someone who does not like the way of playing Federer and also considers it far superior to the current number 1, Novak Djokovic and to Spanish, Rafael Nadal; “I’m a huge Federer fan and I really think he’s the best. Look at him. There’s no way you can’t like this guy, that’s how I feel. His game is fantastic. Oh if I could play like him!”