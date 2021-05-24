Serena Williams showed the checkered flag to Max Verstappen, the new leader of Formula 1



Williams has a good relationship with Lewis Hamilton, current world champion.

Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix and his arrival was greeted by Serena Williams, who was the in charge of waving the checkered flag that indicated the end of the race. Moment to remember in Formula 1, which through this type of approach with celebrities and stars of other sports continues its growth as a brand. The Dutch driver is also growing, who became the new leader of the 2021 championship.

A sporting great waved the checkered flag in Sunday’s race 🏁 Top job, @serenawilliams 👏👏👏 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 # F1 pic.twitter.com/LFbvJES6gK – Formula 1 (@ F1) May 23, 2021

At the end of the race, the American tennis player was interviewed alongside Verstappen, who won for the first time in Monaco. He noted that it was a great race and congratulated the Red Bull leader on the win. Nice moment.

Look… you don’t have a 23 time major win be in attendance and you don’t let her say something. Serena Williams congratulating Max Verstappen for winning the #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/v69gRuB7zK – #RIPSindi ❤️ (@TshepoL_) May 23, 2021

The 25 points of the victory gave Max Verstappen the momentary lead of the drivers table. He surpasses Lewis Hamilton, current champion, by four units. Red Bull took control of the championship and on June 6 will seek to defend the leadership of drivers and teams in the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.