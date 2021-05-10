Serena Williams says she arrives in Rome “pretty fresh”

Serena Williams will play this week his first game since his elimination in the semifinals of the Australian Open in February, but the American does not feel ill-prepared for the WTA 1000 event, having trained enough before arriving in Rome.

The 39-year-old said she felt “pretty fresh” ahead of the clay court tour as she prepares for Roland Garros, which begins in late May.

“I have trained for the last two and a half weeks at Patrick’s (his coach Mouratoglou) academy, and then I have trained a lot on the clay of the United States with the team members,” he told reporters in Rome on Monday. . “So we had several very intense training weeks.”

The former world No. 1 added: “I feel good. I am in Rome. I’m going to have some good games here, I hope, and then I’ll be in another Grand Slam, which always motivates and excites me. “

Roland Garros has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles in Australia in 2017 before giving birth to her daughter.

You will probably like its chances better on the grass courts at Wimbledon, which will return with a number of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, after being canceled last year for the first time since World War II.

Players at this edition of Wimbledon will be able to have a maximum of three people in their entourage and will have to stay in designated hotels, rather than the luxurious private homes around the All England Club preferred by major competitors.

“I feel like it will be a good experience,” said Williams, who has won the women’s singles title at Wimbledon seven times. “We’ve been through this all last year, so because I’ve experienced it before, I can be prepared for it.”