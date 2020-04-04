Why continue to suffer, feel disappointed, and challenge yourself when there is nothing to prove? That is the question that only people called to make history in sport can answer with strong arguments. Serena Williams she is one of them, a legendary figure, a competitive beast who squanders all imaginable records and has been able to elevate women’s tennis to a higher status. Dominant, charismatic, ambitious, unique. His defects emanate from the excess of all those virtues, his particular crusade for the empowerment of women after having been a mother is nothing more than a supreme incentive to continue suffering and knowing that everything he does exceeds the world of sports.

It will be difficult for him in 2020 to add a new title of Grand slam that has been elusive since 2017. The last years of the American are a pile of misplaced statements, airs of superiority on and off the track, as well as resounding disappointments when realizing that at 38 years of age she can no longer win anyone if she is not 100%, and even in that condition, there are rivals capable of defeating her. The criticisms accumulate, but it is necessary to understand that for a woman to win 24 Grand Slams you cannot be perfect and if you can sin something, it is a certain arrogance. The data offered by ESPN is shocking and is worth analyzing.

Obsessed with adding one more that allows you to balance the 24 Margaret Court titles, Serena has become used to feedback from major challenges. Some have been fulfilled, such as surpassing Steffi Graf as the player of the Was open with more major tournaments won, while others have not, such as taking over the four majors in the same season. However, everything achieved deserves to be glossed over and over again, numbered with the coldness that cold data provides, and put of relevance in order to assess as it deserves the feat of a woman who still wants to write lines in her golden record. These are the Reasons why, whatever happens, Serena Williams should be considered the best tennis player in history And, why not say it, one of the best athletes regardless of discipline or gender.

-She is the woman in the Open Era who has won the most Grand Slam titles (23).

-One of the two women who have won a great tournament with less than 20 years, between 20 and 30 and with more than 30 (the other is Chris Evert.

-Since he turned 30 he has added 10 Grand Slam titles.

-Winning at the Australian Open 2017 she became the oldest woman to win a tournament of this magnitude (35 years and 124 days).

-Although he did not get the Grand Slam (as Graf did by rounding it off with the Olympic gold), he has added four consecutive titles twice, between 2002-2003 and 2014-2015.

-Player who has been able to be number 1 in the world with more age (35 years).

-Only she and Navratilova in the Open Era have been able to take six Grand Slam titles without giving up a single set.

-He has accumulated 186 consecutive weeks at the top of the WTA ranking, tied with Graf.

-Between May 2009 and March 2018 she never accumulated two consecutive defeats, something that only broke in the first events she played after being a mother (Indian Wells and Miami).

-The only player who has won three Grand Slam titles after saving match balls.

-It is the tennis player with the most Grand Slams won on hard court, with 13.

-Most veteran tennis player to beat number 1 in the world (Simona Halep at the Australian Open 2019, age 37)

-It is among the only three tennis players capable of having won in the same tournament number 1, 2 and 3 of the ranking (Miami 2002). The others were Steffi Graf (Roland Garros 1998) and Venus Williams (WTA Finals 2008).

-Player with a longer period of time between her first Grand Slam title and her last: 18 years, between 1999 and 2017.

-The only tennis player (either male or female) to have won a tournament in four different decades, after the one achieved in Auckland 2020. Only in golf (Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd and Davis Love III) and NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt) they have got in some sport.

