Serena Williams, new casualty in Miami

03/21/2021 at 21:23 CET

EFE

The american Serena Williams announcement that you will not participate in the Miami WTA 1000, which has been in dispute since Tuesday, after recently undergoing an oral operation.

The former world number one and eight-time winner of the Miami tournament – the last in 2015, the best mark in the history of the tournament – reported that a recent oral surgery prevented her from competing.

Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, admitted that it had not been an easy decision, but the best one for her health.

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it is my home,” said the youngest of the sisters. Williams it’s a statement. “I’m sad that I can’t see the amazing fans this year, but I hope to be back soon.”

Williams, 39, who has 23 Grand Slams titles to her name, played her last match at the last Australian Open tournament, where she lost in the semifinals against the Japanese champion Naomi osaka.

The australian Ashleigh barty was the last winner of the Miami Open, that of the 2019 edition, since last year it was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of Williams becomes the last of the stars of world tennis. Serbian Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael will not be in the men’s team either. Nadal and the swiss Roger Federer, who had already announced before that they would skip the tournament