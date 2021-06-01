Serena Williams manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Serena Williams, American, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 7, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four in one hour and forty-two minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-2 to the romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu, number 74 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the American tennis player managed to break the serve of her rival 5 times, had a 51% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 55% of the service points. As for the Romanian, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 66%, 3 double faults and 51% of points obtained on serve.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of the American player and the Romanian Mihaela buzarnescu, number 174.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.