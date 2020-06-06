Alexis Ohanian, left her place on the Reddit board (Photo: . / Ray Stubblebine)

Alexis Ohanian He resigned his seat on the Reddit board. The businessman, who is husband of tennis player Serena Williams, announced this Friday through his personal Instagram account that he will step back from the company he helped create.

Ohanian He explained that when creating this Internet page his intention was to unite different communities so that there would be a sense of belonging between different groups, so he believes that now is the time to help in different ways.

“Fifteen years ago I co-founded Reddit as a place for people to find community and a sense of belonging. The right thing must be done a long time ago. I am doing this for myself, for my family and for my country ”, commented the investor in his speech.

He added that he made this decision from a personal point of view, since he shares a daughter with African-American descent and he wants to be able to tell you that he made a decision to be more inclusive in his company. Although this means leaving your project, in a certain way.

Ohanian and Williams have been married since 2017 (Photo: File)

“I say that as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, ‘What did you do?’ So, I resigned as a Reddit board member. I have urged them to fill my seat with an African American candidate, “

In addition to this, Ohanian made it known that he will donate to organizations that specialize in fighting racism. This he will do with the earnings he will have from the shares that will still belong to him in the company.

“I will use earnings future in my Reddit actions to serve the black community, mainly to curb racial hatred. And I’m starting with a $ 1 million pledge to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp“He added.

Finally, he explained that his resignation can be taken as a sign of leadership. AND encouraged those who are fighting, asked them to continue positive actions.

Serena Williamas, Alexis Ohanian and little Alexis Olympia on their wedding day (Photo: File)

“I think this resignation may actually be an act of leadership by the people in power right now and for all who are fighting to fix our broken nation, don’t stop,” he concluded.

For her part, the famous tennis player expressed her gratitude and pride through Twitter and Instagram.

“Very proud of your commitment not only to me, but to ‘us.’ Having diverse points of view in any company is important. I’m very proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too“Tweeted the athlete.

While on his other social network, he added that he knows the challenge of leaving a project that he started, but he pointed out that doing the right thing is not easy either.

A few days ago the Williams shared the Zianna Oliphant’s video, a girl who spoke about racism in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2016. Oliphant explained at the time that she did not feel it was right for the African American community to have to protest for her rights.

Serena and Ohanian on the deck of their exclusive Bahamas accommodation.

“I can’t stand how we are treated. It is a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can never see them again, “explained the little girl.

“I can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel[ …] but she found them for me. She found them for many of us. Many of us are numb […] This is a difficult time […] The worst part is that this is nothing newWilliams said.

