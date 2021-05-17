Serena Williams’ first win three months later

Serena Williams, 39, won her first victory in more than three months by beating (6-3, 6-2) the young Italian Lisa pigato, 17 years old and world No. 572, in the 1st round of the WTA over Parma land.

Pigato, who played her first WTA match, was born the week Serena won her sixth World Cup title. Grand slam on Wimbledon’2003. The Italian asked Serena to take a picture with her at the end of the match.

Williams, who accepted the invitation of the Italian tournament after losing in his debut in Rome, took a step forward on his return to the slopes.

“I’m starting to feel more comfortable. I’ve always felt very comfortable on clay, but this year has been a bit more difficult than normal, “said Williams.

The American, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has not won a match since defeating Simona halep in the quarterfinals of Australian Open, last February. Naomi osaka he eliminated her later in the semifinals.

After a break, Serena fell in Rome before Nadia podoroska, semifinalist of Roland Garros last year. Williams is also preparing for the Parisian appointment that begins in two weeks. His previous victory on clay came in the first round of last year’s tournament in Paris.