American Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, is already teaching her daughter Olympia, just over 3 years old, to take her first strokes with the racket. “The first thing you have to do is turn the trunk,” Serena tells her daughter to show her how to position her body before striking.

It is not the first time that the player shares videos with her little girl on a tennis court. Since she was just a few months old, Olympia has accompanied her mother playing on the track while she trained.