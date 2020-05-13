The American Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments, says she is “eager to return to the tennis courts” as soon as the sanitary conditions allow it.

In a message Posted on Instagram, the former number one in world tennis appears participating in one of the gym sessions that his older sister has been directing, Venus, since confinement began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams doesn’t see his life outside of tennis: “It’s the best I know how to do and I love it. I’m really looking forward to getting back on the tennis courts,” she said.

Suspended season

The tennis season is suspended at least until mid-July due to the pandemic, which has already caused the cancellation of the Wimbledon tournament and, for the first time since World War II, the postponement of Roland Garros to September.

American tennis player, 38, accepted as “a necessary evil” the obligatory rest due to the health situation in the world and she feels that her body was “needing it”, even though she didn’t want it.

“Now I feel better than ever, more relaxed, more fit. I can go out and play tennis for real, “said Serena.

Venus Williams, winner of seven Grand Slam tournaments, continues to run her training sessions on Instagram And this week he invited his little sister, in his opinion “the greatest tennis player ever.”

