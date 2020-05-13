The American Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments, assures that she is “eager to return to the tennis courts” as soon as the sanitary conditions allow it.

In a message posted on Instagram, the former number one in world tennis appears participating in one of the gym sessions led by her older sister, Venus, since confinement began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams doesn’t see his life outside of tennis: “It’s the best I know how to do and I love it. I’m really looking forward to getting back on the tennis courts,” she said.

The tennis season is suspended at least until mid-July due to the pandemic, which has already caused the cancellation of the Wimbledon tournament and, for the first time since World War II, the postponement of Roland Garros to September.

The 38-year-old American tennis player accepted the obligatory rest due to the health situation in the world as “a necessary evil” and feels that her body “was in need of it”, although she did not want it.

“Now I feel better than ever, more relaxed, more fit. I can go out and play real tennis,” said Serena.

Venus Williams, winner of seven Grand Slam tournaments, continues to run her training sessions on Instagram and this week invited her little sister, who she believes is “the greatest tennis player ever.”

JL

