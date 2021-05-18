Serena Williams declares himself Roger Federer’s “superfan” and says he’s the best

As fans and experts continue to debate who should be considered the greatest male tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, with 23 Grand Slam titles in her record, assured that for her it is Roger Federer, when asked about it by journalists after her victory in the first round of the WTA in Parma over the Italian Lisa pigato.

“I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer,” he replied. Williams, who will turn 40 in September, following his first win at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday. “It’s a synopsis of greatness and class, amazing, it really changed tennis. It is delightful to see players like him, moving like him, with his refined technique. He really is a genius, “said the American tennis player.

Serena Williams won the last of his ‘majors’ in the Australian Open 2017 before becoming a mother and has since been chasing her 24th title to equal the record for Margaret Court, while in men’s tennis Federer, 39, is tied at 20 with Rafael Nadal, 33, after the Spanish conquered Roland Garros last year and with 18 they are followed by the Serbian Novak Djokovic, 32.

On Monday in Parma, the American won her first match since losing in the Australian Open semi-finals in February and declared herself a “superfan” of Federer. “I feel like he’s really the best player,” Williams said. “You can’t possibly not like it, that’s how I feel it. His game is fantastic. I’d be happy if I could just play like him, ”he said.

Roger Federer He will debut this Tuesday against the Spanish Pablo Andújar in the ATP 250 from Geneva, his second tournament since returning to the tour last March after spending nearly a year off due to two knee surgeries.

Andújar, who in the first round beat the Australian Jordan thompsonHe said that he had been waiting for a match against the Swiss for a long time.

“It was something I wanted, to have a game against Roger, just to tell my children and grandchildren when I grow up that I played against him,” he said. Andujar to journalists.

“Playing against Rafa, Novak or Roger, all of them great myths, is special for a tennis player. I would say that the most important thing is that they made our sport grow ”, he declared.