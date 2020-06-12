Serena Williams lives her own fairy tale. This week the tennis player and her little girl caused a stir on social networks due to a tender scene between mother and daughter that made the world smile in these stressful and difficult moments. What is it about? (. Photo)

The best tennis player in the world, Serena Williams, make the most of your time off the court.

Her life has changed since she is the mother of a little girl who has stolen her heart. His daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born in 2017 as a result of her marriage to her first husband Alexis Ohanian.

This week the tennis player and her little girl caused a stir on social networks due to a tender scene between mother and daughter that made the world smile in these stressful and difficult moments.

Serena and her daughter Olympia had a morning dedicated to dancing and singing, each dressed in their Princess Belle costumes from the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast”.

They made an adorable presentation at home, during which they sang one of Belle’s famous songs, at the beginning of the film: “Every day the same as the previous one”, Serena is heard singing to her daughter while they dance around a room moving with grace the skirt of her dresses. And they continue singing:

“Small town / Full of small people / who wake up to say / Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour! ”

Serena captioned her post, “Keeping Me Busy.” Immediately his fans began to comment on his cute dance that already has thousands of views. After watching the video, Serena’s sister, her infallible partner and tennis champion Venus Williams, posted in a comment: “I love her so much !!! … and asked jokingly: “but why is the mother also dressed as a princess?”

Serena’s passion for her daughter has led her to also enjoy this fantasy world and to relive in a certain way her childhood, which did not pass in the idyllic conditions of her little girl but rather in a dangerous neighborhood, where thanks to her father and arduous training sessions managed to forge the present that he enjoys today.

And is that Serena has been showing her love for Disney in recent months. In April, the 38-year-old athlete turned to social media to share a video dressed in a Snow White costume, and had a wardrobe malfunction! He was very nice:

In the video, Serena invited viewers into her kitchen, where she explained how she put her prepared food in the microwave.

“Hi, here I am again,” Serena told viewers in her Snow White outfit. “I’m going to put this in the microwave for two minutes,” he explained.

Then she turned her back on the camera, revealing: “Speaking from behind, my dress doesn’t close …” she said gracefully.

Serena captioned the funny moment: “Snow back.”

Serena has also been sharing more heartwarming moments with her daughter while she has been home in the past few months, including her tender morning routine.

The multiple winner of the Grand Slam also spoke about her daughter’s love for fashion. “I can’t force her to take off a princess dress,” Williams told the E! Reporter. News, Zanna Roberts Rassi in February before her “S by Serena” show during New York Fashion Week. “He gets very angry when I try to change it. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do. “

Serena and the world of fashion

It is not surprising that the girl follows in the footsteps of her mother, who among her many activities is a clothing designer. As reported by Vogue.com in February, before the pandemic began it presented its Spring 2020 S by Serena collection.

It was a cleverly designed Williams collection of ready-to-wear that spreads its brilliance to women around the world in easy-to-wear dresses and blazers. Before the presentation at Spring Studios, Williams explained to Vogue that his muse this season, as always, are his friends and clients. “I am truly inspired by our consumer and our customer,” she said. “We get a lot of feedback, and we love that. This is a different age. Ten years ago, I didn’t get feedback from customers saying, “I like this. And in fact, it is what we incorporate into our brand. ”

Serena and racial discrimination

Speaking of deeper topics, earlier this week, Williams used his social media platforms to share another important video.

She sat down with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, after he made the surprising move to leave the company’s board of directors.

In the video, he explained why he wanted a black executive to take his place. See the video here.

Ohahian told Williams: “I thought about what those dollars could do for a community that has clearly suffered for far too long, and that I, with my power and influence and privilege, can do something meaningful to start showing change, to make a better world for Olympia. ” This video we share here shows this close-knit couple facing the world today proactively and optimistically. It has already had more than 1,300,000 views.

As Serena herself honestly admits, her life has been a constant struggle and she has gone through hard times and depressions. When she was little, one of her sisters was murdered, who was shot in the neighborhood where they grew up. In 2011, she underwent surgery for a pulmonary embolism derived from a cut made on her finger when she stepped on a glass in a restaurant in Munich.

He has also experienced racism on the surface. He has suffered boos and racist comments even in several of his tennis matches and even by professional coaches.

Instead of giving up, this is your incentive. Selena always talks about the pride of being a woman and being African American. He always mentions Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou as inspirational references.

Serena: A story that inspires and empowers

Serena has known how to turn adversities into opportunities in all aspects of her life. During his career he has been criticized for his physique and for his clothes. Even for being rough and not very humble.

She has known how to handle her insecurities since childhood (especially because of her physique), to now say with pride and by example: “I love being who I am.” And he’s not afraid to celebrate to inspire his fans.

In the midst of the fantasy in which her little Olympia grows, Serena and her husband work tirelessly to build a better world for her. Meanwhile as the “princesses” that they already are, they continue to build their own fairy tale.