Serena Williams announces that she will not be at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

American Serena Williams will not compete this year at the Tokyo Olympics.

Serena, winner of four Olympic golds -one individual and three doubles-, resigns from the Olympic event, as announced at Wimbledon at the press conference prior to the tournament.

Serena Williams got off Tokyo 2020.

“I’m not on the Olympic roster, at least that I know of … And if I was, I shouldn’t be,” said the youngest Williams.. “There are many reasons why I have made this decision. I do not feel like talking about them today, maybe another day,” added the American.

Williams, seeking her eighth Wimbledon and twenty-fourth Grand Slam, won Olympic gold in London 2012 in the singles and doubles in 2000, 2008 and 2012. The American also participated in Rio de Janeiro, but was unable to achieve a medal. .

