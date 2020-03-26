The global coronavirus pandemic is causing a true earthquake in the world, and the conditions in sport are more than notable. The postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympics the following year, in the summer of 2021, it has serious implications for tennis. And it is that the appointment of this summer in Japan had a special meaning for some tennis players, among them, the most eminent sisters in the history of this sport. Serena Williams and Venus Williams They firmly contemplated the possibility of competing together in doubles and fighting for an Olympic title that would add to their record and mean the final dismissal of the Olympic Games.

At 39, Venus Williams I had high hopes for living once again the experience of feeling Olympic and starting to say goodbye to professional tennis. There is no official confirmation that his final retirement depended on this or that he plans to make drastic decisions at the end of this season in one sense or another, but the biggest in the series will not have been amused by this unforeseen event. Venus was the Olympic Singles Champion at Sidney 2000 and won three golds in doubles alongside her sister (Sidney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012). In addition, his Olympic journey added one more line with a meritorious silver pairing with Rajeev Ram.

As to Serena WilliamsEvery year that passes, her level of competitiveness seems to decrease and her eagerness to add another success in the form of a Grand Slam is paralyzing her. The Olympic event seemed to be the perfect incentive for the American to find extra motivation and play with more relaxation. His disappointment in Rio de Janeiro 2016, where he fell in the first round of doubles with his sister against Safarova and Strycova, while in singles he succumbed to Elina Svitolina in the round of 16, it was very remarkable and suggested a reaction of anger in Tokyo, in what would be his last Olympic appearance. The postponement introduces a nuance of uncertainty about the possibility that Serena will extend her career for another year and appear with guarantees of success in the Olympics Tokyo 2021.

