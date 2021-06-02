Serena Williams achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Mihaela Buzarnescu

06/02/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

Serena Williams, American, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 7, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and four minutes by 6-3, 5-7 and 6-1 to the romanian player Mihaela buzarnescu, number 174 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Williams managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 63% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the Romanian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, her effectiveness was 61%, she committed 7 double faults and got 55% of the service points.

Williams will face off in the round of 32 of the competition with the American Danielle collins, number 50.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) face a total of 238 players, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.