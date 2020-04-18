The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will take place in Nice, in the south of France, and without the presence of an audience

Serena Williams coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, announced this Saturday that his tennis academy will host a tournament in the sport starting in May. The competition will be played over five weekends and will give players the chance to return to the courts during the covid-19 pandemic.

The inaugural edition of Ultimate Tennis Showdown will take place in Nice, in the south of France, and without the presence of a public. The event will obey the physical distance requirements to ensure the safety of the players, coaches and a limited number of competition officials.

The tournament will start on the weekend of May 16 and 17, with ten matches played. As the competition will last for five weeks, there will be a total of 50 duels between May and June.

Australian Alexei Popyrin, 103rd in the ATP ranking and Belgian David Goffin, number 10 in the world, will play in the opening match. The full list of players will be announced shortly by the organizers.

Fans will be able to hear conversations between players and coaches. “Fans who watch at home will feel closer than ever to the tennis stars through our engaging way,” said Alex Popyrin, father of the Australian tennis player and cofounder of the independent league.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, which infected 2.2 million people and has already caused more than 154,000 deaths. The competitions will continue to be interrupted at least until the middle of July.

