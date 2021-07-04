Serbian goal Dmitrovic, Sevilla’s first signing

07/04/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

Serbian international goalkeeper Marko dmitrovic, I stay free June 30 with the Eibar, is he first signing for the next season of Sevilla, with whom he has signed a contract for four seasons, until June 2025, announced this Sunday the Seville club.

Dmitrovic, born 29 years ago in Subotica and that he already passed the medical examination with Sevilla at the end of May, he arrived this Sunday in the Andalusian capital for his presentation this monday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

Eighteen times international Absolute with Serbia, the goalkeeper played the last four seasons at Eibar, with which, after spending time at Alcorcón, he made his debut in LaLiga Santander in the 2017-18 season He played 131 games with the gunsmith team, 11,761 minutes between the league and the Cup in which even scored a goal, on January 21 when he scored a penalty against Atlético de Madrid.

The Balkan goal was formed in the categories lower of Red Star from Belgrade and, after making the leap to his first team, in 2013 he signed for the Hungarian Újpest, with which he won the cup of that country.

Halfway through his second season in Hungary, he went to England to play for the Charlton athletic on the Championship, the English second division, and from there he arrived by first time to Spain, on the 2015-16, being loaned first for a season to Alcorcón, a club that in the next one was already owned with its file.

In the Second Division, Dmitrovic he only missed five of the 84 games league competition that encompass his two years with the Madrid team (2015-17), before arriving at Eibar.

Serbian will supply in the sevillista squad to the Czech international Tomas Vaclik, which has concluded its contract with the Nervión neighborhood team, and will conform with the Moroccan Yassine Bono a duo with a curious point in common: they were the only two goalkeepers who they have scored a goal in the last edition of LaLiga.