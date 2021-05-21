Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s daughter still wears an Ana de Armas shirt

Seraphina, one of Ben Affleck’s daughters, found a way to make her dad see that maybe he’s going too fast in his love life.

When Ben Affleck he was married to Jennifer Garner They had three children: Violet Anne, who is currently 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9. With all of them, Ben maintains an excellent relationship despite divorcing Jennifer.

After that separation in 2015, Ben has had a couple of serious relationships, Ana de Armas being his most recent girlfriend, until it was learned that he had had certain encounters with his ex, Jennifer López.

Jennifer Lopez and her fortune in engagement rings

In the midst of the media whirlwind it unleashed your express departure to Montana, his daughter Seraphina found a way to make her father see that perhaps he is rushing back to someone from his past without apparent restraint.

It turns out that on an outing they made to a local bookstore in Brentwood, California, Seraphina was seen wearing a shirt that used to be nothing more and nothing less than Ana de Armas. The shirt is from a brand of shirts made in Cuba, “Clandestina”.

This situation may be a simple act of chance because you like the shirt; Or, it may be a subtle way of indirectly telling her father that she and her siblings lived with Ana quite a bit and had become so fond of her that it may not yet be time to see her father with someone else.

Ben Affleck can’t hide his sadness

Ben has been silent, but he is certainly not in an easy situation. While Jennifer Garner has only stated that her greatest interest is that both Ben and her children are well, he could be somewhat overwhelmed with everything that has happened in recent months.

Some celebrities like Matt Damon, who is a close friend of Ben’s have been hopeful that Bennifer will resurface with passion. In turn, Rob Shuter, the former publicist of J Lo has stated that the relationship would not be bad for Ben, considering that Jennifer would give order to his life, since she is quite disciplined.