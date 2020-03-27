Radio remains a universal medium 100 years after its arrival in homes. This Thursday marks World Radio Day and the SER network celebrates it with several open days – from February 12 to 15 -. Throughout the day, listeners can go to the Gran Vía studios in Madrid, where they can visit the different programs and experience the atmosphere of the chain.

Among the programs that listeners will be able to witness are De Buenas a Primera, Hoy por Hoy, Hora 14, SER Deportivos, La Ventana, Hora 25, El Larguero, El Faro, Carousel Deportivo, A Vivir, A Vivir Madrid and those with humor La Modern Language and Goodism. Listeners will also attend Anda Ya! and From 40 to 1 (from LOS40), to Atrévete and Dial Tal Así (from Cadena Dial) and Morning Box (from LOS40 Classic). The SER network ended the year 2019 as it began, being the most listened to radio in Spain. Grupo PRISA’s network improved its data and reinforced its leadership with 4,148,000 listeners, according to the General Media Study (EGM). The data represents an improvement of 0.7% compared to the previous EGM (4,119,000).

For the fourth consecutive year, and after the success of previous editions, listeners have received the day of the radio by sending requests to get to know in first person everything that is behind the SER programs, as well as the work they do the journalists and technicians of the station. The rest of the listeners who, due to a lack of space in the studios, have not obtained a place for these sessions, will be able to witness everything that happens through the radio and the profiles on social networks of the different formats.

In addition, within this celebration, the programs will offer the audience special content with the participation of listeners. With this intention, the journalists Ángel Barceló, Carlos Herrera, Carlos Alsina and Íñigo Alfonso will participate in a round table this Thursday at 12.30 pm at the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Universas Complutense de Madrid.

