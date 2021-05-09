sequel trailer with Emily Blunt

Final trailer of ‘A quiet place 2‘.John krasinski return to address with Emily blunt as protagonist. ‘A quiet place 2‘opens in theaters on June 18.

‘A quiet place 2‘is ready to terrify us (again) and, lest we forget its imminent theatrical release, Paramount Pictures releases this haunting final trailer for the long-awaited sequel today, ready to be quiet?

After the success of ‘A peaceful place‘(2018), third feature film directed by the well-known actor John krasinski, the wait for the sequel has been made really difficult for fans because of the endless pandemic crisis, which has delayed the premiere of this sequel by a little over a year, which almost reached the billboard in March 2020 and that, finally, It has a release date of June 18.

Emily blunt, Millicent simmonds Y Noah jupe They will once again incarnate the Abbott, a family that does the impossible to survive in a world ravaged by human-eating creatures that do not know how to keep quiet. But this time they won’t be alone as Cillian Murphy Y Djimon hounsou have joined the cast.

Krasinski signs alone on this occasion the script that continues to expand the world devised by Bryan woods Y Scott beck and that, as announced, will have its own spin-off with Jeff Nichols (‘Take Shelter’, ‘Mud’) to the address.

