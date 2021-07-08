Sequel to Tomorrow’s War is already in development

It was always the plan and it seems that the plan is going well. After just a week on the platform, Amazon Studios would already be trying to take off a sequel to The War Of Tomorrow – 90%. The sci-fi film was the streaming service’s big bet for the summer. Although no data on reproductions has been revealed, with which we can measure success, it seems that the producer is interested in continuing the saga with the talent of the first.

According to Variety, Amazon and the Skydance studio are already talking about a possible sequel to The war of tomorrow. The film, which was originally going to be released in theaters thanks to the Paramount distribution, was acquired by Prime Video for the expensive sum of US $ 200 million and everything seems to indicate that it has been worth its cost, since the idea of ​​converting the film is being worked on. in a franchise with a second party.

Directed by Chris McKay, the film is the story of Dan (Chris Pratt, a veteran and military biologist who is recruited to fight an alien invasion in the future. While traveling, he discovers that his relationship with his daughter has deteriorated and that she It is the only one capable of synthesizing a poison capable of killing creatures, which it must help to carry out while fighting in the front line against ferocious enemies.

Critics have given the go-ahead and the public has also enjoyed the delivery. Although the plot is resolved at the end of the tape, there is certainly room to add. In fact, to that same medium, McKay had explained that he imagines that the origin of the creatures is something that a possible sequel could explore. The director would be the ideal choice of the studio to do the second part according to the report. These were his words on how to continue the story:

We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they might have been used. I think a sequel could go to fun places and it could be an ethnographic study of the White Thorns in their world, their origin and their purpose. Yes, I think it would be a lot of fun. And it would be with this cast, too, we’re just getting started.

The real question would be how the concept would be applied, since the premise of the film talks about traveling to the future and, in this case, it would be necessary to see if there is a new invasion that requires time travel. After all, it is implied, watch out here for the spoiler, that that first invasion is avoided by destroying the ship in which the White Thorns arrived, as the aliens are called in the film, prematurely.

The War Of Tomorrow – 90%, in its elements, is very similar to A Silent Place, although it relies more on the action than on the horror or suspense of that other title. Will both films start a trend of humans against invading aliens once again? It remains to be seen if the sequel is consolidated. Until then, you can watch the film on Prime Video.

