sequel to The Exorcist will be like the new Halloween – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

We are nowhere to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the most important horror classic of all time. And it seems that it will not reach the mark without arriving unscathed from some kind of reboot or modern sequel. However, producer Jason Blum, the boss of Blumhouse, assures that the sequel to The Exorcist Who Cooks will suffer the same fate as the recent Halloween sequel and will convince even the most skeptical.

The safety of his words (via) comes not only because it is intended to respect the spirit of the original, but because the director assigned for the project is none other than David Gordon Green, the same one who brought back Halloween with good results in the eyes of critics and fans of the saga. Regardless of the time that has happened and the other sequels that exist to the 1973 classic, this project aims to dismiss those and become the immediate sequel to the Regan Teresa McNeil story.

«[Será] like David’s Halloween sequel [Gordon Green]”Blum said in a recent interview. “I think it will pleasantly surprise all the skeptics. We had a lot of skeptics about Halloween and David turned them around, and I think that will happen with The Exorcist.

In recent years, Blum’s production company has achieved successes in horror and suspense films that have convinced not only fans of the genre, but also critics. One of them was the reinvention of the classic The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss and about which much has been said about making a sequel.

For its part, in 2018, Halloween returned to the charts after many painful sequels that had fundamentally altered history, with everything and the killer’s relationship with the character of Jamie Lee Curtis. Many fans for years had complained about it. However, between Blum and Gordon they were in charge of erasing a new account and realizing a story that finally pleased the fans so much that a sequel to it is already on the way.

The same formula is intended to set up as the sequel to The Exorcist. According to Bloom, the film has been thought of as one that can be tasted and appreciated by the most staunch fans of the classic and also enchant others who have not gotten so close to it. That seems unlikely, as it is a film well known to almost everyone. However, we can hope that it will not be the tiresome film of possessions that is released year after year in theaters.

“I want to make a movie for people who know and love the first The Exorcist and who are furious that we are doing this, but will somehow crawl to the movies to see it,” explained Blum. «I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who have never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy. I think David did it with Halloween and I think he will also do it with The Exorcist.

