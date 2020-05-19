The director who has pop culture classics as the trilogy Three Flavors Cornetto (‘Shaun of the Dead’, ‘Land of the Dead’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’), ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World ’and‘ Baby Driver ’has not stopped, even though we haven’t seen him in the director’s chair in a while. But this does not indicate you are not doing anything, in fact Edgar Wright will have new projects with Netflix and they are all so good that you will surely want to see them now, we will tell you what each one is about.

The sequel to ‘Baby Driver’ is already working, with everything and that the pandemic is upon us, that is to say that it has not been ruled out at any time, perhaps they only need more time as life in Hollywood returns to what it is it was before, and that can take a couple of months.

And to be ready when the virus is no longer a great enemy to defeat, Edgar Wright will have new projects with Netflix thanks to the creation of a new company called Complete Fiction, which is made up of friends and close colleagues to the director, Joe Cornish, Nira Park and Rachael Prior.

So far we know of three productions in which they will work together, the first is a supernatural series of detectives that will be named Wood Lockwood & Co. ’On the other hand, we have the adaptation of the science fiction trilogy ‘The Murders of Molly Southbourne’And finally there is‘The City of Brass’A series of historical fantasy. None of them has a release date or cast at the moment.