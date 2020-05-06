Chris Hemsworth could re-arm himself for a next dangerous mission, as the filmmaker this week Joe Russo confirmed the second part of ‘Extraction’, Netflix original production that premiered its first part a day ago.

This action film directed by Sam Hargrave, has had a good acceptance by the public, since in Rotten Tomatoes it has achieved 70% approval, while the viewing numbers reached 90 million breaking a record, according to a statement that gave the same streaming platform.

The above seems that it was enough for the company of the big N to ask for another movie of ‘Extraction ‘, as the filmmaker Joe Russo reported through the Deadline portal that there will be a second part and he will also return as a writer.

“The deal is closed for me to write ‘Extraction 2’, and we are in the formative stages of what history can be. We are not yet committed to whether that story advances or goes back in time. We leave a great loose ending that leaves question marks for the public, “explained the director.

Although Joe Russo confirmed the second part of ‘Extraction’, it must be emphasized that it is unknown if the next feature film in the saga will be a direct sequel or a prequel, likewise it is not known if Hemsworth will be involved, so it will be necessary to wait a little more to know more details of this ambitious project.

Currently ‘Extraction’ can be found in the Netflix catalog, platform that has increased its views due to the Covid-19 pandemic that keeps large numbers of people inside their quarantined houses.

