Sepúlveda Navarro is sanctioned for three years for playing tennis

06/24/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

Colombian tennis player Carlos Andrés Sepúlveda Navarro, current number 1728 in the world, was sanctioned this Thursday by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) “for playing tennis for the next three years for breaking multiple rules of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program ( TACP) “.

The Colombian tennis player breached several rules related to betting, fixing and the alteration of sports results that undermine “the cleanliness and transparency of tennis”.

What’s more, Sepulveda Navarro, 24, was fined $ 10,000 and another $ 8,000 for suspension for acts committed between 2015 and 2020.