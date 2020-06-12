.: Septima Clark, a teacher who influenced the lives of thousands of people. Illustration by Jason Whitley.

Martin Luther King called her “the mother of the civil rights movement” in the United States.

Rosa Parks, the woman who refused to give up her position on a bus marked the fight against racism in that country, praised her work.

Septima Clark is one of the extraordinary women who peacefully fought racial discrimination in your country from an adult classroom.

“The greatest evil in our country today is not racism, but ignorance,” Clark wrote in 1965.

For Clark, it was essential that the black population of his country knew how to read and write, not only to empower himself but to vote.

And, therefore, he conceived the Citizenship Schools.

I often think of the iconic photos of the marches led by Dr. King and wonder about all the anonymous faces behind about him, ”Katherine Mellen Charron, author of“ Freedom’s Teacher: The Life of Septima Clark, ”tells the BBC World.

“Where did they get the courage to risk their lives or their livelihoods? People don’t do this because they hear an inspiring speech, they do it because something inside them changes.

“The Citizenship Schools helped make that possible. Once people learned to read and write and to deal with the problems of their daily lives, they gained confidence in their ability to make changes, “says the author.

«My father was a slave«

Septima Clark was born in Charleston on May 3, 1898 and died on December 15, 1987. She was the second of eight siblings.



. Septima Clark, seated, and Bernice Robinson, another teacher at the Citizenship Schools.

Her father and mother, a laundress, encouraged her to study.

My father was a slave to Joel Poinsette’s farm and managed to get out of it. I really feel that none of us would have liked a gift, we preferred to work and earn whatever we needed, “Clark said, in 1964, to the writer Robert Penn Warren, author of” Who speaks for the Negro? ” (Who speaks for blacks?)

“I know that slaves had nothing and when I say nothing, I mean that they had neither land nor money, but they had something, they had a spirit and skills to work the land, the land that they were given to work, to mix with their blood and with their sweat and with their tears, I really feel that ».

In that same interview, Clark evokes a memory from her childhood that marked her:

«I remember that on Sunday afternoons when I left the church, we went to the corners where we separated from our friends. There was always a policeman there who very rudely told us: ‘go on, go on niggers’, and all my life I have kept that in my mind, wondering what I could do to get better attitudes from the police or, in fact, protect us when we walked through the streets ».

The English word nigger is extremely offensive and causes pain among millions of people, especially African-Americans.

Teacher

In 1916 Clark obtained his certificate to teach at the Avery Normal Institute in Charleston, but like in that city they didn’t hire black teachers, had to go to a rural community to work.



.In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give her white man a seat on a bus. With that gesture, he challenged segregationism in the southern United States. and became an icon of the civil rights defense movement. This photo was after that historic day.

He returned in 1919 and promoted the petition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the ban to be lifted.

The campaign was successful. Clark continued teaching while continuing his own training in higher education.

He also fought for equal pay between black and white teachers in South Carolina.

In 1956, what appeared to be a setback in a decades-long career as a public sector teacher, became one of the most constructive impulses of the civil rights movement in the United States.

Clark was fired when refused to resign to the NAACP, after legislation prohibited state employees from joining that organization.

However, that did not discourage her and she decided to get involved in the activities of the legendary center dedicated to social justice: the Highlander Folk School in Tennessee. There he shaped an idea.

“Septima Clark possessed a remarkable quality of personal perseverance and courage in the face of deep-seated institutional racism that she found repeatedly in the course of her teaching career in Charleston, ”Tiya Miles, a professor in the department of history at Harvard University, tells the BBC.

“When the School Board fired her for her connection to the NAACP, Clark increased her civil rights activism. She was clear-minded and determined, with an incredible ability to collaborate and channel her energies into caring for others. ”

The Citizenship Schools

After 40 years of experience teaching in public schools and as an activist, “Clark realized that grassroots education must accompany grassroots civil rights activism,” says Charron.



. Martin Luther King and many of the leaders of the civil rights movement appealed to the peaceful struggle.

The associate professor in the history department at North Carolina State University explains that before the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the southern states of the United States required that all potential African-American voters pass a literacy test.

That requirement, explains the expert, was long used as a tool to deprive blacks of your right to vote.

“Within the framework of the civil rights movement in the south, Clark devised an adult literacy program, known as the Citizenship Schools,” says Charron.

More than reading and writing

In these schools, not only were adults taught to read and write to pass the exam, but the training went further.



.Clark wanted to empower African American women and men through education.

“Actually, in addition to being able to register to vote, adult African-American students also wanted to address problems affecting their communities«, indicates the author.

In this way, in those educational sessions they also talked about how to look for a job, how to have access to quality medical care, how to access a better education, how to request government services to, for example, get a street paved or garbage is collected, says the teacher.

“They had to learn how to navigate the system to … make improvements in their communities.”

Furthermore, as Charron reflects, with the exercise of the right to vote came the right to be elected.

This is how there was «an increase in number of African American officials elected throughout the south of the country ».

Women

Charron explains that the first School of Citizenship began in 1957 and the model spread throughout the south of the country and lasted until 1970.



.On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King gave his “I have a dream” speech. It was one of several inspiring speeches he delivered.

Classes were organized in churches or other available spaces in the evenings and on weekends.

It is calculated, according to the expert, that more than 25,000 people they passed for their classrooms in that period of time.

“The personal transformations that occurred in the lives of countless people cannot be measured,” reflects the teacher.

An important aspect of this school, says the writer, is that they became a center of women’s activism within the civil rights movement.

«Women predominated as teachers and students. All the teachers came from the communities where they taught and received a week of training. ”

Clark trained many women who became leaders not only of their communities but of the movement against racial segregation in the United States.

The influence on Rosa Parks

Charron explains that Rosa Parks was a seasoned activist long before she refused to give up her job to a white man on a bus in Montgomery on December 1, 1955.



.For her decision not to get up from her seat, Parks was arrested and fined, but also sparked a series of protests and protests in Montgomery, Alabama.

“But too often, she is remembered simply as ‘a tired seamstress’ who made a decision at one point and changed history,” reflects the author.

Clark and Parks met in August 1955 at the Highlander People’s School, where Parks had attended an interracial workshop on the United Nations.

«Clark helped Parks to overcome part of their shyness and fear when discussing their activist experiences in Montgomery in the presence of white people, “recalls the history teacher.

Indeed, Parks’s words to Clark are very emotional, as he recalls in the article: “Honoring Septima Clark” by Huffpost, Marian Wright Edelman, activist for the rights of children and disadvantaged communities in United States.

«I am always very respectful and (I feel) very impressed in the presence of Septima Clark because the story of his life represents the effort I made in one minute. I just hope there is a chance that some of his great courage, dignity and wisdom has rubbed off on me. ”

The heirs

Charron says Clark wanted to empower people to register to vote, but, “more importantly, to use the power of the ballot to bring justice to their communities when they leave the polling place. And that is what the Citizenship Schools did ».



Courtesy: Katherine Mellen CharronProfessor Charron researched Clark’s life and wrote, “The teacher of freedom: the life of Septima Clark.”

“Young people must know that after casting a vote, or participating in a march or protest, the real work of transforming communities and society continues, and change takes time and endurance«, indicates the author.

In a nutshell, he says, education is essential to liberation, and that’s how he titled his book on Clark: “The teacher of freedom«.

For Lisa Baumgartner, an associate professor at Texas State University, specializing in adult education and identity development in underserved populations, young generations, regardless of race, “should remember Clark’s ideas and legacy because they are rooted in your life commitment to civil rights and the value of dialogue between different groups«.

«His tenacity, strength and endurance against innumerable personal and professional challenges during his 89 years They were remarkable ”, says the teacher to BBC Mundo.

And is that on one occasion Clark was even arrested.

In addition, she highlights, that the leader not only worked with African-Americans, she also gave workshops to white participants.

«The most powerful woman»

“The most powerful woman you have never heard of” is a TedTalk talk given in 2018 by T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, founders of GirlTrek.

It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health among African American girls and women.

“I would like to tell you about the most powerful woman you have ever heard of. It’s Septima Clark. Remember his name: Septima Clark. Dr. King called her ‘the architect of the civil rights movement,’ “says Morgan Dixon at the start of the talk.

At the end, Garrison quotes a phrase from Clark:

“The air has reached a point where we can all breathe together«.

And he reflects: “Still, Eric Garner’s last overwhelming words were: ‘I can’t breathe.'”

Garrison was referring to the African-American man who died in 2014 in New York after being arrested on suspicion of illegally selling loose cigarettes.

Images from the incident showed Garner repeatedly screaming as a white police officer was seen with his arm around his neck.

Six years later, a video shows an African American named George Floyd moaning and saying to a white police officer repeatedly:

I can’t breathe.



