Septic shock brought Guillermo Murray to life, goodbye to the actor

Regrettable news surprises the world of entertainment this Friday morning, May 7, upon learning about the departure of actor Guillermo Murray at the age of 93.

The outstanding figure and recognized “actor of the Golden Age of Cinema “ in Mexico and Argentina, William Murray it would finally leave to another plane, apparently, after having presented what they call, “septic shock”, as it transpired until this moment.

The news was confirmed by journalist Rosario Murrieta, current chief of information for the Ventaneando program, who posted a message on her Twitter account during the last hours of Thursday, May 6, without revealing more details about the causes until now.

News in development. Tomorrow we will have all the information. #DEP Don Guillermo Murray and all the strength and comfort for his family. The greats are leaving. https://t.co/4t7T68UODp – ROSARIO MURRIETA (@rossmurrieta) May 6, 2021

“The greats are leaving.”

So far, his family has not commented on the sad departure of “one of the great figures of film, theater and television in Mexico and Argentina,” highlighted the National Association of Interpreters who sent their condolences through social networks to the family and close friends who during his lifetime of the famous actor of Mexican films such as “El Mundo de los Vampiros”, in 1960.

ANDI México announces the sensitive death of interpreter partner Guillermo Murray. First actor of Argentine origin who developed an important career in Mexico, acting in theater, film and television. We send our condolences to his family and friends, the statement said.

Likewise, Teatros México de la Ciudad de México joined the exhibitions and dedicated a message to “leading actor“.

We regret the sensitive failure of the first actor Guillermo Murray Muttis Bird Sayi (1927-2021), who excelled in acting, directing, dramaturgy and screenwriting, highlighted the message.

For its part, Televisa Espectáculos also dedicated a few words to say goodbye to the great man on the screen.

The light of the great Argentine actor Guillermo Murray went out at 93 years of age !!! REST IN PEACE.

Who was Guillermo Murray?

He was born in Colón, north of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 15, 1927. He studied at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters at the Universidad del Litoral, Argentina and began as a theater actor in 1949.

Years later, Guillermo Murray made his debut in Mexican cinema in 1960, which made him one of the stars of the golden age of National cinema.

It was in 1980 when he ventured as “soap opera actor“, participating in more than 22 productions such as El Pecado de Oyuki, María Mercedes, Lazos de Amor and La Hija del Mariachi, among many others.

In 2018 it transpired that the father of the actors Rodrigo and Gabriela Murray was facing senile dementia, as reported by the son of the consecrated figure of the show in a past interview with “De Primera Mano”, a reason that would distance him from public life.

This dementia occurs in a large number of the elderly. He cannot work because he has a problem with immediate memory retention, so an actor needs to remember exactly one text, ”Rodrigo explained at the time.

What is a septic shock?

According to reports from the health library, Medline Plus, also called “septic shock” is a serious condition that occurs when an infection throughout the body leads to dangerously low blood pressure.

It occurs more often in the very old and the very young. It can also occur in people who have a weakened immune system.

Septic shock can be caused by any type of bacteria. Fungi and (rarely) viruses can also cause the condition.

This can lead to low blood pressure and poor organ function. Some researchers believe that blood clots in small arteries cause poor blood flow and poor organ function.