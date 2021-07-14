Sepiia: men’s swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles

Five new models in which sustainability and positive impact on the environment are the true protagonists.

Heat, summer and … lots of fun! The summer season is here and this year it has been going strong. The desire to enjoy the sea, the pool and the good weather make more sense than ever, for this reason, Sepiia has decided to present its second collection of men’s swimwear. A total of five swimsuits that pay tribute to the most recognized coves and beaches of the Spanish scene and whose colors directly transport sensations and feelings already lived and that, to this day, we only seek to revive. However, the firm goes a step further and introduces a new fabric in this collection with the aim of continuing to promote its great commitment to the environment that surrounds us and betting on sustainability as a motto of life. This material that stars in the brand’s new collection of swimsuits is distinguished by being a thread that unites performance and respect for the environment.

Thanks to its incorporation, the company has achieved that its swimsuits consume 94% less water and emit 32% less CO2 than the same virgin polyester garment, since each of the models is equivalent to four 0.33 l bottles . Designed with a technology focused on adaptability, this swimwear collection manages to maintain breathability and softness at all times thanks to its ultralight and quick-drying fabric. In addition, they have a drawstring at the elastic waist that allows them to be adjusted to measure, two side pockets to carry essentials and a large rear pocket with zip (with the capacity to carry a Smartphone), perfect for carrying essentials and power. stroll along the beach shore.

The collection is made up of the Illetes swimsuit that stands out for its bright red, Bolonia in purple, the Somo model in a bluish green like the sea, Cíes in aquamarine and Tarifa with a green leaf pattern reminiscent of the purest nature that provides a feeling of well-being, happiness and enthusiasm. In short, vibrant colors to kick off one of the most beautiful seasons of the year and remember that what is truly important is lived with enthusiasm and always maintaining great respect for everything that remains around us.

Since its birth in 2016, Sepiia has become a firm that designs garments by studying the needs of its consumers. With this new bathroom collection, the firm continues its commitment to a line of products with characteristics that fully define the core business of the brand

