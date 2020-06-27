As various entities in Mexico join the so-called ‘new reality’, a large number of companies and brands begin to announce reopening plans and protocols to be followed by both employees and customers, Sephora is one of them.

The retail brand specialized in perfumery and luxury products announced that their stores will start to open again to serve their public after three months of closing their doors, this complying with the measures determined by the authorities in order to offer a good experience your audience.

Brand protocols

In that sense, Sephora Mexico He indicated that he will begin to implement the necessary security measures to reopen some of its sales points and reduce the risk of contagion or spread of COVID-19.

In this way, he explained that both staff and clients must use mouth masks, and the number of people within the establishments will be limited, in addition to that there will be signs to maintain adequate social distance, while hand sanitizing stations have been installed. as an additional security measure.

In order to offer all the necessary accessories and supplies, Sephora México established an alliance with the brand 3M « So that all the people who visit the stores feel as safe as possible », as detailed in a message shared with the media.

In this regard, he explained that they are complying with the respective protocols established by the Mexican government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Likewise, he points out that Sephora Mexico « has established a strict security protocol for its personnel and clients in order to start the process towards a new normality creating a safe space for all of them. »

Operations protocol within the POS:

1. A healthy distance of two meters will be maintained between trained clients.

2. In case of making the card payment, the client will be the only one to touch the disinfected bank terminal.

3. Once the collection is made, the terminal and the pen will be disinfected again.

4. The products will be disinfected before putting them in the shopping bag (previously disinfected).

5. Once the products are inside, the shopping bag and its handles will be disinfected.

6. In case the payment is in cash, the cashier will apply antibacterial gel.

7. Finally, the space where the client was will be disinfected to welcome the next one in the box.

Gradual return to normality

During the last weeks we have witnessed how great brands like Liverpool, H&M, Cinépolis, Cinemex and StarbucksTo name a few, they have established communication and marketing plans to project a message of security and trust to stimulate consumers to return to establishments and spaces where they enjoyed shopping experiences or different services.

In this regard, it is important to note that at a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City (CDMX) revealed that starting next Monday, July 6, they could reopen shopping malls and department stores.

Likewise, he explained that from the beginning, it is expected that these shopping centers in the CDMX can only operate at 30 percent of their total capacity. Likewise, there will be a new hours of operation, from 11 in the morning to five in the afternoon. New internal operating schemes will also have to be established to reduce the health impact of having so many people gathered in one place.

