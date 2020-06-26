Sephora has launched a sales strategy on Instagram, consolidating social networks as a digital sales channel.

The sale through social networks has become increasingly consolidated.

An element that we cannot lose sight of are the lifestyles adapted to the digital medium.

Instagram has become the key medium during this contingency, in which the pandemic has caused all kinds of havoc, especially at physical points of sale, forcing hundreds of thousands of brands to migrate to digital channels.

Faced with this migration, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the ability that brands have found to innovate, compared to this innovation, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us about the value that communication has.

This digital communication has become an increasingly relevant bet today, especially when it comes to generating guidelines that become key work benchmarks.

Sephora opens store on Instagram

Sephora has partnered with Instagram to create a digital store with a catalog of more than 80 brands specializing in skin care, hair care, cosmetics and fragrances.

Sephora’s Instagram offering includes brands like By Rosie Jane, Dae, Drunk Elephant, Amika, Milk Makeup, Givenchy, Olaplex, Maison Martin Margiela, Glamglow, KVD Vegan Beauty, Make Up For Ever, Lawless, Sephora Collection, Supergoop, Shani Darden Skin Care and Summer Fridays.

The relevant thing about this association is that Sephora is offering the services that the consumer found in its physical points of sale such as customer service, returns and even the option to carry out payments with its Betty Insider loyalty program.

Carolyn Bojanowski, senior vice president and general manager of e-commerce at Sephora, assured that the association with Instagram is a unique customer experience, since it allows them to interact within social networks through various dynamics.

The directive warned that customers turn to social networks through various dynamics, always working under the community approach, obtaining the advice of experts and taking full advantage of the trends that are developing in e-commerce motivated by social networks.

Social networks as a sales channel

Social networks have become an exceptional sales channel for brands, this at a time when digital innovation has found a winning guideline in the user experience.

This has given brands the opportunity to be relevant, but the bet is great, since it is about building an entire commercial ecosystem that requires investment and knowledge, such as making communication a critical area for companies to generate commercial results.

This has undoubtedly innovated in commerce and, more importantly, it sets a benchmark for how innovation has become a must-see scenario.

Sell, winning strategy

The winning strategy in digital is communication and achieving it as the guideline through which selling becomes an opportunity that pays off.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about how important it has become to bet on innovation.

This innovation becomes a key asset to generate results in any of the channels that are worked on, whether offline, with physical or digital points of sale, which is where you have the bets and where you should increasingly focus your work bets.

