SEPE workers, called to support a strike called by USO this Monday and Tuesday

The almost 8,750 workers of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) are called by USO to a strike this Monday and Tuesday to protest the lack of human and material resources in the provision of the service.

Unemployment will affect all three work shifts SEPE: between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm for the workforce with a morning shift; between 7:00 and 18:00 hours in the morning and afternoon and with special dedication; and between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., for the afternoon shift.

The minimum services that have been established from the direction of the public body for both days is 12 positions for central services; six posts for the Provincial Directorates, and one post for the benefit offices.

The USO has decided to go on strike at the “serious deficiencies” of the organism, that have not been attended in spite of the requests and denunciations made by USO in the last months.

The union has stressed that, at the beginning of last month, SEPE workers asked “more drastic” measures to end this situation, so they have resorted to calling two days of strike.

Between the USE demands for the SEPE they are the one to increase the fixed staff by 50% to face the volume of work of the organism; the establishment of common management guidelines for all the Provincial Directorates of the organization; updating and modernizing the computer applications used by the SEPE; the recognition of the right of the workforce in matters of transfers and competitions, and the “immediate” end of the precariousness and temporary nature of the temporary staff.

Currently, the SEPE computer system not fully operational after suffering a cyber attack on March 9 that paralyzed the use of its services on the web. However, over the days, the SEPE has been recovering some of them with the help of computer experts.

Thus, today it is possible make an appointment, communicate periods of activity, send company certificates and make collective requests for ERTE by Covid, among others. It is also possible to use your unemployment protection services except for document verification and benefit inquiries.

UGT sees the strike as “untimely”

For its part, the Federation of Public Services of UGT has described as “inappropriate” and “untimely” the strike called by USO in the SEPE, although it understands that there are sufficient reasons to do so.

However, he emphasizes that right now there are open different negotiation tables to channel the ways of solving the problems that exist in the SEPE.

“The strike must be a tool of protest and pressure when all possible avenues of dialogue have been exhausted, something that does not happen this time. As long as there is negotiation, you cannot go on strike, “said the union, which has asked that this instrument not be used” in a manipulative way. “

The union sees the calling of a strike in the SEPE “inopportune” given that its services are now more essential than ever for the pandemic.

“At this time, when the organization is beginning to recover from its last stake (the cyberattack on March 9), raise a call for a strike it will not help the negotiation that is being carried out and it will only mean an increase in the delay of the tasks of the service provided by the SEPE and worsen the citizens’ vision of the work that this essential public service performs, “says UGT.

The Union does not rule out mobilizations in the future if the political leaders do not respond to the demands agreed upon within the framework of the Advancement and Transformation Plan that, according to the UGT, “includes the vast majority of the proposals that happen to be the object of the strike call.”