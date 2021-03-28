SEPE: What happened to the website of the State Public Employment Service?

SEPE users and workers are living a morning to forget. A computer attack has taken the website of the State Public Employment Service out of service and, at the moment, no one can access the site. According to sources from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the computer system of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has received a ‘cyberattack’ that is preventing access to its website.

The same sources have indicated that a team of technicians and experts is already working so that the SEPE computer system can recover its normal activity, also setting up the 060 hotline so that information on this incident can be received.

Apologies to users

The Ministry of Labor has regretted the inconvenience caused to SEPE users due to this ‘cyberattack’.

For its part, the CSIF union has indicated in a statement that the entire computer system of the SEPE has been affected, both the computers at the workstations and the laptops of the teleworking staff.

The union has lamented the disruption that this cyber attack is causing and noted that user requests are being completed manually and taking phone numbers in case additional contact is needed.

“At CSIF we express concern about this ruling, which adds to all the problems that the SEPE has been dragging on, both in terms of human resources and material resources. For months we have been asking for decisive support in technological investment, since the applications and computer systems have an average age of about 30 years ”, the union denounced.