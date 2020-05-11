This Sunday, May 10, a new date was fulfilled in which those affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) should have collected the unemployment benefit from the Public State Employment Service (SEPE). However, For another month, there are many users who report that they still have not received the aid promised by the Pedro Sánchez government.

Some of the main problems alleged by the victims are that their files, due to an internal computer error SEPE responsibility, are not being processed in the correct way and despite appearing as approved and with the payment date of May 10, they have been subsequently modified and appear unsubscribed. Thus, hundreds of those affected report that they have received income in their accounts for the month of March but that they do not correspond to the stipulated amounts.

In addition, other types of failures have also been brought to light, such as those affected they have been discounted on weekends of their benefits or people who have not been taken into account the number of children when making payments.

Collapsed phones

From different platforms affected by ERTEs during the coronavirus crisis claim that the customer service telephone numbers provided by SEPE are collapsed, making it impossible to contact the offices in the 12-hour slot that theoretically pay attention to citizens. Other problems they demand is that in certain geographical areas such as Catalonia, it is practically impossible to make an appointment.

Many affected claim that they have tried to contact the offices through email, without getting any response. “There is no way to notify our situations because we cannot contact the administrations,” they claim from one of these affected platforms.

Household employees

Last week the SEPE returned to be at the center of the controversy when presenting problems with the benefits that the Government promised to provide to domestic workers affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

Many affected people criticized that, when trying to obtain information electronically about these grants, a series of forms had to be completed that required a huge number of documents. Once completed, users could not find a way to send them to SEPE’s own website nor could it be done through the online General Registry with an electronic certificate, since this option did not work.