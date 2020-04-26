Separatists from Yemen on Sunday declared autonomy in the war-torn south of that country, a step that sinks a peace agreement reached with the government and exacerbates the conflict with the Houthis who control territories in the north.

The Southern Transitional Council (CTS) accused the government of failing to carry out its functions and of “conspiring” against the cause of the south of the country, and therefore announced that self-government began at midnight on Saturday.

The breakup between the former allies comes as the Saudi-led coalition, which supports the internationally recognized government in its battle against the Houthis, has extended a unilateral ceasefire aimed at defending itself from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the truce – rejected by the Houthis – fighting continues in a country that already faces a situation that the United Nations has described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

The separatists in southern Yemen, who long raised the flag of independence, signed a power-sharing agreement in Riyadh in November, an understanding that interrupted a southern offensive that had seen them take control of the city of Aden.

However, the pact quickly became a dead letter and did not allow deadlines for key measures to be met, including the formation of a new cabinet with equal representation for southerners and the reorganization of the military forces.

“The CTS declares self-government in the south as of midnight on Saturday, April 25, 2020, and an autonomous committee will begin its work according to a list of tasks assigned by the council presidency,” the separatists announced in a statement. .

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the past five years in the war between the government and the Houthi rebels.

Earlier this month, Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus in Hadramawt, a southern government-controlled province, raising fears of an outbreak.