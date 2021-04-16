Separation of Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, launch possible reason | AP

From very early on, the media collapsed after the news of the singer’s separation was shared. actress Jennifer Lopez with former baseball player Alex RodriguezThrough a video that was also shared a few hours ago, they shared more details about the breakup and also mentioned the cause of the possible breakup.

It was the Gossip No Like program where this video was published, in fact the drivers were among the first to share this news for about a month.

However, many people were skeptical about it, something that today they could finally affirm officially, despite the fact that they had already known it for a long time, we will share it with you right away.

The program was broadcast live, however they left the video So that the Internet users could enjoy it continuously, it bears the title: “J-Lo, the reason why Álex left her – Athlete sues exatlón – Lucía Méndez confirms Salma / O’Farril”.

The video that lasts little more than an hour, but it is from minute 15:20 where they begin to give the news of Jennifer Lopez also known as JLo or the Diva of the Bronxs.

Although many media outlets, upon hearing the news, began to share the official statement that the couple shared to make it public in the program led by Elisa Beristain and Javier Cerinani, they undertook the task of investigating a little more in depth about it.

It seems that the Hollywood celebrity and music itself, inadvertently had already shared the news to his more than 149 million fans, this because in one of his most recent photos on Instagram that in fact uploaded it five days ago, it appeared in sitting down stairs, but not wearing the engagement ring that A-Rod had given him months ago.

The rumors that have been shared for a little over a month, because both had companies together, the Argentine driver mentions that the relationship was already false for a long time but that the interpreter of “On The Floor” wanted to be the one who gave the official news and not the media.

The drivers a little more than a month ago had shared the news of a possible infidelity on the part of the former baseball player, they published a video on February 22 where they showed images of Rodríguez next to a model who was apparently of Russian origin .

Despite the fact that all the evidence pointed to the fact that their love relationship was already more than deteriorated, apparently they wanted to continue stretching their “relationship”, also showing the coexistence they had with their children and as a couple.

For a long time, several people and drivers were amazed because the couple, despite looking very happy, knew the history that Rodríguez had with his partners, especially because he was known to be unfaithful to his former partners, perhaps it was believed that this had changed with Jennifer lynn lopez, full name of the singerHowever, it seems that no.

Beristain commented something quite strong and it is that he affirmed that many of the beautiful things that we saw on the Internet, especially on social networks, tended to be only false, making those of us on the other side admire the beauty they reflected without knowing that many of them were just charades.

The singer and the baseball player affirm that with these years that they lived together and lived together they became the best of friends and that they will stay that way for many years.