. – The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has drafted a 17-page document detailing interim guidance on how businesses, schools, churches, public transportation, and other organizations should handle safe reopening to the public in medium of the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal health official emphasized that the draft of the guide, which was sent to Washington this week, is still under review by the Trump administration and could change. The draft document was sent to CNN on Thursday by a person familiar with the deliberations.

Details in the document provide a picture of what the reopening could be like in the United States.

The document includes specific guidance for six categories: child care programs; day schools and camps; communities of faith; employers with vulnerable workers; restaurants and bars; mass transit managers.

For each category, the draft document indicates the reopening in phases.

People familiar with the deliberations said the White House was still considering the recommendations. But on Wednesday, President Donald Trump noted that he is unlikely to sign the guidelines recommending a return to an altered lifestyle.

“I see that the new normal is what it was three months ago. I think we want to get back to where we were, ”Trump said in a meeting with representatives from the restaurant and customer service industries.

“I want to go back to where I was, that’s where we are going to be,” Trump said.

Behind the scenes, industry groups have been lobbying the government to issue national standards for business, so that there is a consistent set of councils in every state. Some have also asked the White House to consider the companies’ results, as they recommend potentially costly changes in the way operations are run.

In his comments on Thursday, Trump also seemed aware that half-filled restaurants and stadiums would not provide a sense of normality to many Americans.

“I had a restaurant owner come up to me and say, ‘Sir, you know I’m going to open, but if I put too much distance, I have 50% of the restaurant I had,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘You will also have a worse atmosphere.'”

Conserve spaces in schools

For schools and day camps preparing to reopen, the document recommends considering keeping classes together to include the same group of children each day and to avoid mixing with other groups.

The document also suggests spacing seats and bases two meters apart, if possible, avoiding “nonessential” meetings and field trips, and having students eat lunch in classrooms rather than in cafeterias, among other recommendations.

When it comes to child care, the document notes: “In communities that state and local authorities consider significant mitigation areas, child care programs should be closed. However, child care programs may choose to remain open to care for the children of essential workers, such as health workers. ”

The document goes on to say that all decisions about following these recommendations must be made locally in collaboration with health officials who can help determine levels of covid-19 transmission in communities and the capacities of the public health system and health systems. in community.

Facial covers and churches

For faith-based organizations (such as churches), the document encourages limiting large meetings, recommending virtual or outdoor services when possible, using a stationary collection box, and promoting the use of face covers at all meetings.

The document also suggests avoiding or considering suspending the use of choirs or musical ensembles during religious services or other programming, if appropriate within the faith tradition. Instead, the document aims to consider having a soloist or limit the number of choir members and keep at least two meters away.

“The federal government cannot prescribe norms for the interactions of religious communities in houses of worship and no religious community should be asked to adopt mitigation strategies that are stricter than the mitigation strategies requested from entities or activities located in similar way according to the Law of restoration and religious freedom ”, indicates the document.

“The CDC offers these suggestions that religious communities may consider and accept or reject, in accordance with their own religious traditions, in the course of preparing their own plans to prevent the spread of covid-19.”

Safely return to work and restaurants

The document also encourages employers to protect employees who may be at higher risk for serious illness from covid-19 by supporting and encouraging options for working at home or remotely. People at increased risk for serious illness are those with underlying health conditions and older adults.

While restaurants and bars consider reopening, the document notes that they should reopen with limited capacity that still allows for social distancing.

According to the document, restaurants must move toward disposable menus, dishes, and utensils; switch to single-use seasonings; install sneeze guards on cash registers; and avoid salads from bars, buffets and self-service beverage stations.

The document also requires employees to wear a cloth mask or face covering when they are around other employees and customers.

For mass transit, the document suggests restricting routes between areas experiencing different levels of coronavirus transmission and intensifying cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation.

“Mass transit is critical for many Americans to get to and from work and access essential goods and services,” the document notes. “This guide provides considerations for public transportation managers to maintain healthy business operations and a safe and healthy work environment for employees, while reducing the risk of spread of covid-19 for both employees and passengers.”

