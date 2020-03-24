SEP will broadcast its content on television due to the suspension of classes | Instagram

Classes at all levels were suspended until April 20 to avoid infections due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why they have decided to compensate and broadcast on television open the Educational programs.

The Ministry of Public Education reported through the program “Learn at Home on TV and Online“, which will seek for students from preschool to high school to continue learning during the suspension period.

The contents will be shared from Monday, March 23 to Friday, April 17, in coordination with the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State (SPR), the General Directorate of Educational Television (DGTVE) and Canal Once Niñas y Niños 11.2.

It may interest you: Wife of the first deceased in Mexico due to coronavirus tests positive

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Secretary of Public Education, commented that with this measure they will take, one of the commitments agreed with the educational authorities throughout the country.

This so that the students have a learning option during the suspension of classes that begins today.

That was how he again stressed that this extension of the school break should not be taken as a vacation period, but as a voluntary isolation to avoid some contagion and to continue spreading the virus.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

SEP will start this Monday “Learn at Home” program, on TV and Online

The SEP supervises that these contents are aligned with the current study plans and programs.

Canal Once, International Internet Signal: https: //t.co/HxyC7zAX7o pic.twitter.com/0FJdG9b7sW

– Unschooled (@ desescolariza2)

March 23, 2020

This program will broadcast educational content preschool, primary, high school Y baccalaureate, which will be based on SEP study plans and programs.

In Eleven Girls and Boys, the transmission will be by channel 11.2 of open television, from Monday to Friday.

At the following times: preschool Y primary, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. English, from 12:00 to 12:30.

For High school It will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and baccalaureate from 11:00 to 13:00, both repeating for the late from 15:00 to 20:00, through the channel Ingenio TV.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The broadcasts of the program: “Learn at Home on TV and Online” will take place from March 23 to April 17, in the morning and evening hours. pic.twitter.com/k5h3Zu9BJ5

– Ministry of Education (@SEPGobPue)

March 23, 2020

The Network of Educational and Cultural Radio and Television Broadcasters of Mexico, A.C. also collaborates in this new project.

The Latin American Institute of Educational Communication (ILCE), will transmit preschool, primary Y high school through the International Satellite Channel.

This is how the SEP assured that it will be supervising that the contents are in accordance with the current study plans and programs.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Classes for preschool begin at 12:00 and in the afternoon, after three, they will be broadcast for middle and high school. https://t.co/vKTJpIFr1f

– Turn your Finances (@giratusfinanzas)

March 23, 2020

You can see them through the following pages:

The special programming can be consulted at www.sep.gob.mx; www.televisioneducativa.gob.mx; and in www.onceninos.tv.

The sign of Ingenio TV through the channel 14.2 broadcast television, as well as cable channels: 164 TotalPlay, 260 Sky, 306 Dish, 480 IZZI, 135 Megacable Y 131 Axtel, and on the page: www.televisioneducativa.gob.mx/canales/ingeniotv.

You can also read: Coronavirus registered as a new beer brand in Mexico

Eleven Girls and Boys through the channel 11.2 broadcast television and cable system channels: 144 TotalPlay, 330 Sky, 280 Dish, 267 Megacable Y 311 IZZI.

These contents, as well as others digital educational resources for the different grades, they will be on the platforms: www.aprende.edu.mx; www.telesecundaria.sep.gob.mx Y www.librosdetexto.sep.gob.mx.

.