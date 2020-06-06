The assessment of the elementary and middle school students will cover the achievements during the course before the Covid-19 pandemic, and the third period grade will be obtained from the average of the grades obtained in the two previous periods. Read: Government of Mexico makes ‘irrational’ decisions: Coparmex

In its edition this Friday, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) presented the SEP Agreement establishing the provisions for evaluating the 2019-2020 school year and complying with the basic education study plans and programs.

05_06_2020 Various provisions are established to evaluate the 2019-2020 school year and comply with the plans and programs of study of Basic Education (preschool, primary and secondary), Normal[…]. https://t.co/Iv0RT0cDb3 pic.twitter.com/8dQ8m4Myef – Official Gazette DOF (@DOF_SEGOB)

June 5, 2020

“The achievements of the students throughout the school year will be taken into account, so, in the case of primary and secondary education, the third period grade will be the average of the grades obtained in the two previous evaluation periods, adding to this all the evaluation elements that the teacher considers, among others: the effort made autonomously by the students, the involvement of the students in any of the means used by the strategy ‘Learn at Home’ or the guides and activities conducted remotely by the group owner, “the Agreement reads.

“The evaluation will be the power of the group teacher in the preschool, primary and telesecundaria; and the subject teacher in the case of high school. In the absence of the teacher, the Director, or the Supervisor, they may assume this attribution or, where appropriate, they may designate the person who will carry out said evaluation. ”

“In addition to the formal learning foreseen in the curriculum, the experiences and knowledge acquired in daily coexistence during the contingency period will be considered. The attendance criterion of 80% for students from 3rd to 6th grade of primary education and 1st to 3rd grade of secondary education, will not be considered for the accreditation and promotion of grade or educational level of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students who completed the sixth grade of primary, according to the Agreement, will not take an entrance exam.

“For students who transition from 6th grade to 1st grade, there will be no placement tests. The criteria for locating students will be their qualification, the proximity of the place of residence to the school, the proximity of the workplace from the father, mother or guardian to school, or the fact of having sisters or brothers attending high school at the same school.

It was also reported that the School Technical Council will meet on June 8 in order to analyze the application of the assessment criteria provided in this Agreement.

The end date of the 2019-2020 school year will be June 19, 2020.

In all possible cases, the group or subject teacher must continue with the same group of learners in the next grade.

During the month of August, two regularization processes will be carried out for secondary school students, after accompaniment and academic support. The results of the evaluations must be issued no later than August 31.

The communication of the result of the evaluation of the third period and final grade, as well as the delivery in electronic format of the evaluation report cards and certificates to mothers, fathers or guardians, will be held on June 18 and 19 if the family has means of telephone or electronic communication.

The physical delivery of the report cards and certificates to the mothers, fathers of family or tutors will take place at the beginning of the next school year.

Registrations and re-registrations for the 2020-2021 school year will take place on August 6 and 7.