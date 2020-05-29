Puebla, Puebla.- Puebla society and the educational community of the entity were surprised by the way that Governor Miguel Barbosa and the Morena fraction in the Puebla Congress approved the so-called ‘Barbosa Law’ with a series of articles that threaten education private and that seem to promote indoctrination in the style of the Fourth Transformation.

In an interview with Oswaldo Jiménez López, deputy of the PAN in Puebla, who is also president of the Commission for Citizen Participation and Fight against Corruption, indicated that the approval of this Law generated much concern and outrage, as there was a clear use of confinement by the pandemic and that people are more concerned about employment and health, abusing this situation using a constitutional term as a pretext that nothing really happened if it was not met.

“So nothing happens that we are the only state in the Republic that has approved this harmonization of the State Law with the General Law of Education,” said the Puebla legislator.

Oswaldo Jiménez pointed out that there are several issues that worry about the lack of legal certainty that they generate; One of the ones that caught the most attention is the subject of article 105, which talks about the movable and immovable property of both public and private schools, which become part of the State Educational System.

The deputy explained that although there is no talk of expropriating schools, there is talk that they are part of a system and there is an interpretation that schools or properties, the properties of private schools, could be used by the Government to activities with which the private educational institutions may not agree.

“This is one of the issues that most worry me, I would distance it from the issue of expropriation of real estate because it does not say that, but there is a concern that they could be used for purposes other than those of schools.”

He pointed out that article 104 of this Law talks about the schools that are members of the State Education System, that is, all of them, that will have to promote community activities and reflection groups, “which frankly sounds very much like indoctrination of the 4T”.

Another item covered by this Law is the issue of tuition. The law establishes that the Puebla Ministry of Public Education will have powers to review the increases in tuition and specifies that the increases that are not justified may act accordingly.

The deputy Oswaldo Jiménez explained that this is already included in the Consumer Law and Profeco is in charge of these supervision mechanisms, for which reason they consider that they are overreaching or “extra empowering” the Puebla Ministry of Education for this type of activities.

Another issue that also worried in private universities, said the PAN, is an article that indicates that you can not advertise anything that has nothing to do with education.

In this case, there are universities that house franchises, banks, insurers, and that are means to obtain resources for their own support, so if the government prohibits it through this law, freedom of association and economic freedom, so it is confirmed that this Law has signs of unconstitutionality.

“Just as these points I can say seven or eight more points that are grievances that private schools and parents have expressed against the law.”

Oswaldo Jiménez said that there is no way to stop this Law because it has been published since May 18. But what can be done is that society, parents and private schools call on Governor Barbosa and the Morena deputies who have the majority in the state Congress, so that in the next stage, where laws will be built regulations, take the opportunity to correct and clarify these legal loopholes that generate uncertainty and lack of legal certainty.

“I think that if there is pressure from society and if there is openness to dialogue and understanding on the part of the Executive and the Morena deputies, some of these gaps or errors that the State Education Law has can be solved.”

Puebla the tip of the iceberg?

The National Action deputy Oswaldo Jiménez said that in Puebla the speed with which this Law was approved was very surprising; on May 9 the Executive presented its initiative; on May 13 it was ruled in commissions in the Puebla Congress; on May 15, it was approved in plenary when there was a year to hold forums and discuss it with those involved.

Another thing that caught the attention, stressed the legislator, is that the associations of parents, schools and universities were not taken into account at all; Nobody took an opinion for this, the fact of harmonizing an order does not mean transcribing the law, given the autonomy that we have as the Legislative Power of the state, although it is harmonized it can be perfected, improved, removed and put things, a process that was totally absent, he pointed out.

Regarding the academic community, Jiménez López said that she was surprised but above all outraged, because in this process there was a total absence of communication, practices such as open parliament were avoided, and despite the fact that there was a significant effort by several of the Actors to approach with Morena deputies and with the state Secretary of Education, opened space for them to present proposals but were totally ignored when listening to them in plenary.

What we consider, stressed Oswaldo Jiménez, is that Puebla is being used as a laboratory. So soon we will be seeing the state congresses discussing the same topic and I can anticipate that where they have a Morena majority they will push laws with this same nature.

He indicated that Puebla has a great academic offer, after Mexico City in the city or the metropolitan area with more universities and schools in the country, so many people from the southeast go to Puebla to study.

So what we believe is that they are testing how this law is applied and how society receives it and then continue to chain this same exercise in other states of the country where Morena has a majority and the harmonization of their laws with the General Education Law is pending. , affirmed the legislator.