For some days, different state governments have spoken out against the return to face-to-face classes for students of different educational levels. Until yesterday Tuesday, Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa and Coahuila have confirmed that they will conclude the school year with online classes. Nuevo León, Michoacán, Morelos were in doubt although everything indicates that they will follow the same line. Read which states in the country would NOT return classes on June 1

During the morning conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the Ministry of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma, referred to this topic in the midst of the announcement about the federal plan for the resumption of economic activities in Mexico, the essential and not essential.

The plan to return to #NewNormality will consist of 3 stages: -May 18. Reopening of Municipalities of La Esperanza (no contagions)

-18 to 31 May. Preparation for reopening with sanitary protocols

– June 1. Traffic light system implementation by region pic.twitter.com/mVGJM85vA0 – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX)

May 13, 2020

The official indicated that he will not return to classes until it is safe for girls and boys and the school community, and this will be determined by the health authority, until the reactivation light is green.

What is the reactivation traffic light and when will classes restart?

The traffic light by region is a classification for the return to economic, labor, social and educational activities in the country. These are 4 colors that allow us to identify the situation in which states and municipalities are found in Mexico with respect to the level of infections and deaths due to coronaviruses that they have registered. Colors are red, orange, yellow and green. The municipalities considered green are the ones that will be able to restart their activities first.

All this has to do with the plan to return to the New Normality of the federal government, which will have 3 stages. According to the table of opening of activities, the restart would be as follows:

According to this table, between 18 and 31 what will be done mainly is the preparation for several of the activities, and the reactivation of the essential activities, in those MUNICIPALITIES CONSIDERED IN GREEN.

So if your municipality is in the green traffic light classification, your children will return to classes from June 1st.

This is how the states are in accordance with COVID-19 contagions. Image: Reformation

If your municipality is in another classification according to the traffic light, it will be necessary to wait for this activity, considered non-essential, to resume.

The school year was advanced when contingency began

According to data from the SEP, at the beginning of the National Day of Healthy Distance, between 73 and 80 percent of the educational content corresponding to the current cycle had already been completed. When appropriate, the cycle will be closed with a face-to-face stage of evaluation, diagnosis of children in terms of their knowledge, to propose planning for the next school year.

On the other hand, the head of the SEP added that if there is something that COVID-19 made evident, it is inequality and diversity and that of Mexico. Faced with this, he pointed out, since the president sent the initiative for educational reforms to the Constitution, the need to define differentiated policies according to the regions, with different cultures and realities of the country, has been established, which is why the return to school you should consider those differences.

At the same time, he highlighted that Aprende en Casa is followed by eight out of 10 teachers and by nine out of 10 students, so that they are working at home and the 19-20 school year is ‘insured’.

