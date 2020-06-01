Notimex.- The head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, presented the Staggered Back to School Strategy for Basic, Higher and Higher Education of the 2020-2021 School Year, and the calendar for the conclusion of the current school year.

The official indicated that the main thing is the health of girls, boys, adolescents, young people, mothers and fathers, as well as teachers, so that the return to face-to-face classes will be with the green traffic light.

He noted that despite the health emergency, the learning process at all levels will not be suspendedTherefore, the students will have guaranteed their right to education.

Basic education

For this level, the SEP reported that the Aprende en Casa program ends on June 5; the evaluation of the school year will be from June 8 to 12; the administrative discharge process for teachers, from June 15 to 19. The 2019-2020 School Year ends on June 19.

While, from June 8 to August 7 they will be broadcast on television and the internet the Summer Fun program, with recreational, recreational and leisure activities.

In turn, Moctezuma Barragán indicated that the teacher recess will be from June 22 to July 17, to make way for teacher training and School Technical Councils -between July 20 and 31-.

While the process of sanitizing school sites and registration will be from August 3 to 7; while August 10 will be the reference date to start, formally, the 2020-2021 school year.

From August 10 to 28, the Remedial Course 20-21 will be implemented, to address the doubts and lags that arose in the period of preventive isolation, while from August 17 to 28, the diagnostic evaluation will be applied to the learning corresponding to the cycle previous school year.

Upper secondary education

For this level, the head of the SEP indicated that the examinations of the 2020 Allocation Competition were they will be applied in such a way that agglomerations are avoided, so they will be staggered -by the health emergency by Covid-19-.

The application of exams has as reference dates the days 8, 9, 15 and 16 August, taking into account the sanitary provisions issued by the corresponding authorities.

The grades and registration to the new student system will be from August 31 to September 18, with the start of face-to-face classes on September 21.

The start of the 2020-2021 School Cycle at this level will be, Referentially, on August 3, with the teaching of remedial and leveling courses.

The Youth at Home platform will be maintained, so that students will be able to access the content until July 31; The teaching break will be from July 6 to 31.

Higher education

Finally, Esteban Moctezuma explained that according to what was agreed with the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (ANUIES), the return to the universities will not take place before September 7.

He pointed out that regardless of the type of period they have, whether it is quarterly, quarterly, semester or summers, as long as the health light is green, universities and higher education institutions will return to classrooms after the suggested date, respecting their autonomy.

